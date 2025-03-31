Indian Psychiatric Society to set up mental health sub-committee to combat stress, burnout among medical students

Amid growing concerns over stress, depression, and burnout in medical education, a sub-committee will be formed by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) to address growing cases of mental health struggles among medical students.
Psychiatrist and Professor Dr Om Prakash, who has been appointed Advisor to the committee, shared the news on social media, emphasising the silent struggles medical students face.
In a tweet, he urged students to share their experiences, saying, “Medical students are burning out. Silently struggling. Some never speak up—some never get the chance to. As part of the @IndianPsychiat1 Mental Health Sub-Committee, we’re building a national support system for medical students.”
Dr Prakash also urged medical students to share their experiences with mental health issues, asking what could have helped them and what they wished someone had done.
The initiative aims to create a national support system for students, focusing on mental health awareness, intervention, and policy recommendations.
Meanwhile, the doctors’ fraternity has also voiced strong support for the Indian Psychiatric Society’s (IPS) Mental Health Students’ Sub-Committee, highlighting the urgent need to address burnout, depression, and suicides among medical students and doctors.
In a social media post, the United Doctors' Front (UDF) wrote, “Medical students & doctors are breaking under relentless pressure. Burnout, depression, and suicides are not just statistics — they are cries for help from those who save lives. We stand in full support of @IndianPsychiat1 Mental Health Sub-Committee’s initiative to build a national support system for medicos. One more life lost is one too many. We refuse to stay silent. Change starts now."