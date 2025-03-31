Indian Psychiatric Society to set up mental health sub-committee to combat stress, burnout among medical students

In a tweet, he urged students to share their experiences, saying, “Medical students are burning out. Silently struggling. Some never speak up—some never get the chance to. As part of the @IndianPsychiat1 Mental Health Sub-Committee, we’re building a national support system for medical students.”

Dr Prakash also urged medical students to share their experiences with mental health issues, asking what could have helped them and what they wished someone had done.

The initiative aims to create a national support system for students, focusing on mental health awareness, intervention, and policy recommendations.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ fraternity has also voiced strong support for the Indian Psychiatric Society’s (IPS) Mental Health Students’ Sub-Committee, highlighting the urgent need to address burnout, depression, and suicides among medical students and doctors.