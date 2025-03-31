IIM Jammu bags prestigious BGA Accreditation

The Business Graduates Association (BGA) Accreditation, a prestigious accreditation, was accorded to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu for a period of five years. This was done on March 28 and announced via a press release on March 31.

This accreditation is given to business schools that have an impact on students as well as the community.

IIM Jammu Director Prof BS Sahay shared that the BGA Accreditation is a testament to the IIM's commitment to excellence. He also said that they are committed to encouraging innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in management education. He also noted that to achieve this, the efforts of several faculty members, administration alumni, students and all other stakeholders are involved.

Dr Milind P Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, said that the accreditation reflects the pursuit of the institute of academic distinction, research excellence, and industry collaboration. He lauded the efforts of the leadership team, faculty, students and everyone else involved with the institute.

Dean Academics of IIM Jammu, Prof Jabir Ali, stated how the BGA Accreditation shows how all the stakeholders' efforts have gone into ensuring that nothing but the highest academic standards are maintained. He highlighted that this landmark achievement will enhance the institute’s curriculum, pedagogy, and research, ensuring globally relevant, industry-aligned education.