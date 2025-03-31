“Higher education rat race”: Zoho founder reacts to viral social media post on 'elite' college admissions

“He makes very important points about the higher education rat race and the chase for credentials where young people go far from home, pay ever more to stay ever longer in higher education, all too often without even gaining useful real world skills,” Vembu said on X (formerly Twitter).

Vembu also proposed alternative solutions suited to both the American and Indian contexts.

In the United States (US), he advocates for strengthening local institutions to provide quality education without requiring students to uproot themselves. In India, Vembu stressed the need to revive rural areas to retain and nurture talent locally.

“I fundamentally believe we have to revive our rural areas to revive our civilisation, and that means being able to retain and nurture talent locally,” he stated.

What did the viral post say?

Amid the highly competitive US college admissions season, a student shared a deeply emotional post on social media after being rejected by top institutions, including MIT and Caltech, despite an outstanding academic record.

The student, who had a perfect 4.0 unweighted Grade Point Average (GPA), a 1580 Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) score on the first attempt, and numerous Advanced Placement (AP) courses and coding awards, had expected at least a waitlist placement at MIT. Instead, they were met with outright rejection, leading to what they described as an overwhelming sense of devastation.

“I recently got back my MIT results and got absolutely crushed, rejected. As the worst case scenario I thought I would be put on the waitlist but no, nothing,” the student wrote.