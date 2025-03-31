Banking career update: IBPS announces provisional allotment results for multiple posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the much-anticipated provisional allotment lists for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, and RRB Clerk positions on March 31, 2025. Candidates who participated in these competitive examinations can now check their results through the official IBPS website.

The reserve lists for several positions have also been published, including RRB Office Assistant, RRB Officer Scale I, RRB Officer Scale II (GBO), RRB Officer Scale II (SO), RRB Officer Scale III, CRP-CSA, and CRP-PO/MTs.

How to access your IBPS provisional allotment results:

Navigate to the official IBPS website at ibps.in Look for and select the appropriate provisional allotment list link on the homepage Enter your required login credentials on the new page Submit your information to view your results Download the result page for your records Keep a printed copy for future reference

The provisional allotments under the Reserve List have been determined based on merit-cum-preference while adhering to government reservation policies and guidelines. In cases where candidates obtained identical scores, ranking was determined by date of birth, following established practice.

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official IBPS website.