American dream turns nightmare: Indian graduate drowns in Rs 40 lakh education debt

An Indian graduate's candid account of his struggles with student loan debt has gone viral on social media, highlighting the harsh realities faced by many who pursue education abroad.

According to a report by India Today, the graduate's Reddit post titled "I took an education loan of Rs 40 lakh to study in the US - now I'm back in India, drowning in debt, and don't know what to do" has resonated with thousands online.

The graduate revealed that he pursued a Master's degree in Management Information Systems in the United States, hoping for better opportunities. However, a combination of economic recession, visa restrictions, and limited job prospects for international students forced him to return to India with nothing but massive debt.

"My father ran a small business and, along with my family, they put in a lot they had - emotionally and financially - to help me chase the dream of a better future," he shared.

Despite completing his degree, he couldn't secure employment in the US despite applying "relentlessly for a year."

His situation grew dire when his family, who had been supporting him by sending money monthly, could no longer help after his father's business began making losses and his health deteriorated. After returning to India, he eventually found a job paying Rs 75,000 monthly, but with a loan EMI of Rs 66,000, he's left with just Rs 9,000 for all personal expenses.

"I feel like my whole life will go into just surviving this crisis," the graduate wrote, explaining that he's "emotionally and physically drained" while trying to manage freelance work alongside his full-time job.

With qualifications in IT (Information Technology) and experience in Tech Product Management, Project Management, AI (Artificial Intelligence) consulting, and Marketing and Sales, he reached out to the Reddit community for guidance and potential job opportunities.

The post has sparked considerable debate, with many offering support and advice. While some users suggested selling property to manage the debt, others strongly advised against it, recommending instead that he focus on career advancement and additional income streams to overcome his financial challenges.