‘Yes, Ma'am’ — Employee made to write apology 100 times as punishment after calling CEO by her name

As reported by Hindustan Times, the post was made by a Reddit user who shared that their friend, an employee at the firm, had witnessed the event firsthand. “You won’t believe what happened with my senior today,” the friend messaged before recounting how the CEO issued the peculiar punishment.

Despite the fact that the senior employee had been calling the CEO by her name for over a year, it was only now that the CEO decided to intervene — and in a highly public way. According to the Redditor, not only was the employee asked to write “I will not call you by your name” 100 times on paper, but she was also made to submit it by the end of the day and share it in the company group.

The Hindustan Times noted that the incident has drawn strong reactions on social media, with users calling the move “humiliating” and “authoritarian.” One user wrote, “I would have written ‘I Quit’ once,” while another sarcastically suggested, “He could have written 100 best reasons to leave the company.”

Some, however, questioned the employee’s choice of address, pointing out that she might have been aware of the CEO’s discomfort. Others, though, saw the act as a clear overreach in power dynamics and workplace professionalism.