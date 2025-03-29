Weather woes: Kashmir's NEET-SS aspirants left stranded due to flight cancellations

Hundreds of NEET-SS candidates from Kashmir face uncertainty after strong winds led to multiple flight cancellations at Srinagar airport on Friday, March 29, preventing many from reaching their examination centres in Jammu, Delhi, and other locations ahead today’s morning exam, March 30.

According to Kashmir News Observer, the Srinagar Airport descended into chaos as aspirants who had booked air travel to reach their designated examination venues found themselves stranded due to the weather disruptions.

Frustrated candidates highlighted the financial and logistical burden placed on Kashmiri students, who are forced to spend upwards of Rs 20,000 per person and allocate two to three days for travel to other states just to appear for the examination.

"If they can establish an exam center in Jammu, why not in Kashmir?" questioned the affected students, pointing to the recurring challenges they face.

"We not only pay exorbitant amounts for flights and accommodation but must also contend with weather uncertainties like today's situation," reported KNO

The aspirants have renewed their appeal to authorities to establish NEET-SS examination centres in Kashmir for future sessions.

This isn't the first such request – students have repeatedly petitioned the National Board of Examinations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other officials in recent years, seeking exam centres within the valley to alleviate these hardships.