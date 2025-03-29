Unlock Studio Ghibli-style magic: Your express lane to ChatGPT Plus image generation

OpenAI's newest GPT-4o model has taken the internet by storm with its ability to generate stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork. However, there's one problem: it's available only for the paid subscriptions like ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro and most free users quickly hit the free three-image limit.

If you're ready to unlock unlimited image generation and priority access to this popular feature, here's your straightforward path to ChatGPT Plus:

How to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus in minutes

Create a ChatGPT account if you don't already have one (simply click "Sign Up" and complete the registration) Read and accept OpenAI's disclaimers Open a new chat Click "Upgrade Plan" at the bottom of your screen Select "Upgrade to Plus" Complete payment ($20/month)

What this $20/month gets you

ChatGPT Plus provides unlimited Studio Ghibli-style image generation, faster response times, priority access to new features, and guaranteed access during high-traffic periods. Plus, subscribers can send up to 80 messages every 3 hours with GPT-4o, compared to the much more limited free tier.

OpenAI's updated content policy

As per a report by NDTV World, OpenAI recently expanded its content moderation rules, now allowing ChatGPT to generate images featuring public figures and certain previously restricted content for educational or neutral contexts. The policy includes enhanced safeguards for images involving children compared to previous generations.

These changes come as OpenAI navigates the ongoing discussions around AI ethics, particularly regarding the use of copyrighted creative works for AI training.