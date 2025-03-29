TNPSC Combined Technical Services 2025: Final results out, but some posts on hold

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the results of the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/Industrial Training Institute level) today, on March 29. As MoneyControl reports, candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their marks and rank list by visiting www.tnpsc.gov.in .

To view the results, candidates must go to the TNPSC website, navigate to the ‘Results’ section, select the relevant Combined Technical Services Examination 2025 link, and enter their registration number. The displayed result includes both the candidate’s score and overall rank, which can be downloaded for future reference.

A direct link to the result portal is available at: https://tnpsc.gov.in/results/cts2/index.aspx?key=K9kmel43$afg374fghj6h3l .

The recruitment process, notified on August 13, 2024, invited applications for various diploma and ITI-level posts. The examination was held in multiple phases — on November 9, and between November 11 to 16, 2024, followed by additional sessions on January 19 and February 17 this year.

However, the results for specific posts remain withheld due to an interim order passed by the Madras High Court on January 10. As highlighted by MoneyControl, these include the posts of Surveyor (Post Codes 3378 and 3551), Field Surveyor (as listed in the exam notification), Draftsman (Post Code 3552), Draughtsman Grade-III, and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman (Post Code 3234).

An official notice confirming the partial result declaration is available here: https://tnpsc.gov.in/Document/PressEnglish/30-2025%20Press%20Release_FC.pdf .

Candidates are advised to regularly check the TNPSC website for updates on the withheld results and further steps in the recruitment process.