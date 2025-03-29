SOA ELYSIUM 2025: Over 350 students participate

Over 350 students participated in Elysium 2025, a programme designed to nurture in them entrepreneurial thinking, critical problem solving and innovative ideas at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, March 27.

The programs, ‘Business Decoded’ and ‘Founder’s Arena’, held at Atal Innovation Centre (AIC) SOA Foundation under the banner of Elysium 2025, provided the students with real world business challenges while exposing them to expert mentorship.

The students, who formed more than 100 teams, competed with remarkable enthusiasm and strategic acumen. While ‘Business Decoded’ tested the competitors with complex case studies requiring sharp problem solving skills, ‘Founders’ Arena’ provided a dynamic platform to aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas before a panel of judges.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA, inaugurated the event while emphasizing the university’s commitment to fostering an innovation-driven mindset among students. Prof Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affars), in her welcome speech, reiterated SOA’s commitment to holistic student development.

Prof Uma Charan Mohanty, SOA’s distinguished professor, evaluated the ideas of students. Other faculty members including Prof Akhyay Verma, Dr Bharat Jyoti Ranjan Sahu, Dr Siddharth Dutta and Dr Arundhati Lenka also assessed the work of students.

Several prominent start-up founders and business leaders including Saumya Ranjan Mishra, Debi Prasad Bhol, Sabyasachi Baral, Bibhu Bahaliya, Suvendu Mohan Panda and Biplab Parida also helped in evaluating the work of the participants.

Rajeev Kumar, who heads the incubation activities at SOA, ensured that the competitions were engaging and insightful. He was supported by a dedicated team of student volunteers.

In Founder’s Arena, Agro Fast, Magic Destination and Armour Inc. finished in the top three positions in that order while Next Gen Sharks, Team Cipher and Decoders occupied the first three slots in Business Decoded. The judges complimented the participants for their innovative ideas, strategic thinking and entrepreneurial potential focusing on their promise as future industry leaders and change makers.

Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director of Institute of Technical Education and Research, SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, and Director of AIC SOA Foundation, felicitated the judges and guests.