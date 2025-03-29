SBI clerk prelims results out now: Next stop - Mains on April 10 & 12!

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the preliminary exam results for the 2025 Clerk (Junior Associate) recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the exams held on February 22-28 and March 1 can now check their results on the official website sbi.co.in.

Those who have qualified will need to prepare for the upcoming Mains examination scheduled for April 10 and 12, 2025. According to the official announcement, call letters for successful candidates will be issued by April 2, 2025.

How to download your SBI clerk prelims result:

Visit the official SBI website (sbi.co.in) Look for the "PRELIMINARY EXAM RESULT(NEW)" link under "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)" Click on the result link to open the PDF Download and check if your roll number appears in the list of shortlisted candidates

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 13,735 clerk positions across the country. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding cut-off marks, scorecard availability, and other important information.

Best wishes to all qualified candidates for the upcoming Mains examination!