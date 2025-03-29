NMMS Karnataka results: District-wise merit list available on official website

The Karnataka results for the 2024–25 National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) are now live on the official website of the Directorate of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). The results are accessible through the DSERT Karnataka portal — dsert.karnataka.gov.in — and feature detailed district-wise merit lists in PDF format.

As reported by Jagran Josh, students who appeared for the exam can download their respective district's list and check whether they’ve qualified for the scholarship. This centrally sponsored scheme supports Class VIII students from low-income households by awarding annual scholarships to those who meet merit and income eligibility criteria.

To view the Karnataka NMMS result, students must:

Visit dsert.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the relevant NMMS Result 2024–25 link on the homepage

Enter their registration or roll number (if prompted)

Download and view the merit list in PDF format

The scholarship programme, administered nationally by the Ministry of Education and implemented at the state level, aims to curb dropout rates after Class VIII by offering financial aid through merit-based selection. Students featured on the merit list will be eligible to receive the NMMS scholarship as per official guidelines.