Three MBBS students booked for ragging junior | Invasion of privacy, abuse, here's how the incident unfolded

Three MBBS students have been booked for allegedly beating their junior with a belt at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool.

The complaint was lodged at the Nagarkurnool police station by the victim, Deepak Sharma, a first-year student, against Harshavardhan (third year), Lokesh and Himavardhan (both second year).

Deepak complained to the police that he was told by a student to go into Room No 417, where Harshavardhan stays. When he went there, he was allegedly asked by Hharshavardhan, Lokesh, and Himavardhan to do 'wall chair' as a punishment, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

After 30 minutes, the trio told him to sit again in the same position for 30 minutes with a cylinder of five kg weight placed on his thighs.

Then they allegedly snatched his phone and checked his private chats on WhatsApp before opening the phone gallery. In spite of protests from Deepak, the senior students allegedly checked his personal photos and videos.

When Harshvardhan started showing Deepak's personal photos and videos to Himavardhan and Lokesh, he grew angry. Annoyed by this, Lokesh allegedly repeatedly beat Deepak with a belt.

The trio called his batch mates GVNS Prasad , Abhisai, and Munnila and made snide remarks on Deepak's photos and videos in front of them. Harshavardhan transferred 34 videos and photos to his own phone from that of Deepak threatening to transfer them to Deepak's father and the college principal.

The first-year student begged Harshavardhan not to embarrass him, but to no avail, according to the complaint.

After this, they asked for the password to his private album (family photos), but he refused. The three students got angry over his refusal to reveal the password and Lokesh slapped Deepak multiple times till he bled.

Not satisfied with all this, Harshavardhan allegedly demanded that Deepak reveal the UPI pin. The first-year student refused to do their bidding and approached the police, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

A case under Sections 126(2),127(2),115(2),118(1),r/w 34 of BNS and 4(I) of TS Prohibition of Ragging Act has been booked against the three students