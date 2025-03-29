Missing MBA answer sheets: Kerala University’s blunder forces 71 students to retake exam

In an unexpected setback for MBA students at the University of Kerala, 71 individuals from the 2022–24 batch will now have to retake their third semester ‘Project Finance’ examination — nearly a year after they first wrote it. The re-examination has been scheduled for April 7, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The answer sheets, submitted after the May 2024 exam, were reportedly lost while in the custody of a teacher from Palakkad who was responsible for evaluating them. As per The New Indian Express, the teacher informed Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal that the answer scripts had gone missing during a journey, prompting internal deliberations.

The university senate reviewed the situation and approved a re-exam as the only viable course of action. However, the decision has sparked frustration among students, many of whom were already dealing with academic delays.

A course originally structured to conclude in two years has now dragged on for nearly 2.5 years, with this incident further extending the timeline and jeopardising future plans, including placements and higher education applications.

Students expressed disappointment that such a crucial lapse was not addressed earlier, especially given the significant implications for their academic records and career opportunities.

The university has yet to announce whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the faculty member involved or if safeguards will be introduced to prevent similar incidents in the future.