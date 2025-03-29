JEE Main 2025 Session 2 hall tickets now live! Last date today to report Class 12-JEE clash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit cards for candidates scheduled to take exams on April 2, 3, and 4.

Students can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application credentials.

How to access your admit card

Follow these simple steps to download your hall ticket:

Navigate to jeemain.nta.nic.in Locate and click the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit card link Enter your application number and password Click download Print a physical copy for exam day

Remember to bring both your printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination center.

Special notice for schedule conflicts

As per a report of Money Control, the NTA has made accommodations for students whose JEE exam dates conflicted with Class XII board examinations:

Affected candidates can view their revised exam dates by logging into the official portal

Students still facing scheduling conflicts must email jeemain@nta.nic.in before 5.00 pm today (March 29, 2025)

Include both your Class XII admit card and JEE Main exam city slip in your email

Important: Currently, admit cards are only available for the April 2-4 exam window. Hall tickets for April 7-9 exams will be released separately.

Candidates should monitor the official website regularly for further updates and announcements.