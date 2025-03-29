Delhi students: Check your 2025 results now!

The Delhi Directorate of Education has finally released the 2025 exam results for students in Classes VIII, IX, and XI. After completing their exams between February 15 and March 17, students can now see how they performed.

Starting March 29, all results are available through the official education portal. Students simply need their Student ID and birth date to access their scores.

Here's a quick guide to accessing your results:

Go to edudel.nic.in Find and click on your class result link Enter your Student ID and birth date Click "Submit" Save or print your results page

Education officials note that these digital scorecards should be considered provisional for now. Students will receive their official mark sheets through their respective schools at a later date. Any discrepancies noticed in the online results — whether related to personal information or actual scores should be promptly reported to school authorities for correction.

Parents and students are advised to keep checking the DoE website for any updates about the results or future exams.