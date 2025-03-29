Delhi elementary students get results: Parents rush to check scores online!

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially released the annual examination results for Classes III, IV, and V for the academic year 2024-25. Students can now access their scorecards through the official website edudel.nic.in.

To check results, students need their Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth. The online portal provides immediate access to exam performance and scores once these credentials are entered.

How to check your results:

Visit edudel.nic.in

Click on "Exam/Re-exam result 2024-25" on the homepage

Enter your credentials and select your class

Click submit to view your results

Download or print your scorecard for future reference

Parents and students should carefully verify all details on the scorecard. Any discrepancies should be reported to school authorities immediately.

For direct access to results and additional information, visit the official DoE Delhi website.