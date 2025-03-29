Deadline just 2 days away for 391 posts under NPCIL recruitment drive

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced a major recruitment drive for 2025, offering 391 vacancies across a wide range of roles including Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, Paramedical, and Non-Technical posts. The online application process is currently active on the official website — www.npcilcareers.co.in — and will remain open until April 1.

As reported by Zee News, these positions are based at NPCIL’s Kaiga Site in Karnataka, giving candidates a chance to work in core areas of nuclear power generation such as site construction, operation, and maintenance. The selection process includes an online examination, followed by a skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

The recruitment includes:

45 vacancies for Scientific Assistant – B

82 for Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

226 for Stipendiary Trainee/Technician (ST/Technician)

22 for Assistant Grade – 1 (HR), 4 for Assistant Grade – 1 (F&A), and 10 for Assistant Grade – 1 (C&MM)

1 post each for Nurse – A and Technician/C (X-Ray Technician)

Online registrations began on March 12. The last date for both form submission and payment of fees is April 1. The exam date will be announced later.

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age and should refer to the official notification for post-specific qualifications and fee details. As highlighted by Zee News, the application process involves registering online, uploading necessary documents, and paying the relevant fees.

Direct link to apply: https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/KGS20251203/candidate/Default.aspx