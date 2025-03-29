Countdown begins: CBSE 10 results expected mid-May 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class X board examination results by mid-May 2025, as per the report by Times Bull, following the completion of exams that ran from February 15 to March 18, while Class XII exams are still ongoing.

Here's how to check your CBSE results:

Visit the official CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in Click on the appropriate result link Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID Submit the information View your result on the screen Download or take a printout for future reference

For those who prefer alternative methods, the results will also be available through the DigiLocker App for digital marksheets, the UMANG App, SMS services, and the CBSE's toll-free IVRS call service.

Students are advised to access results only through official channels and to keep their credentials handy beforehand. If the official website experiences high traffic, students should remain patient and try again after some time rather than panicking.