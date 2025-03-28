With NEET UG just weeks away, here’s how to practise PYQs and prepare better

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 scheduled for May 4, students across India are shifting into full revision mode. A crucial part of this preparation includes solving Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) — a step that not only helps in identifying recurring question types but also familiarises candidates with the overall paper structure.

As ETNow reports, practising PYQs and sample papers on a regular basis is key to improving speed and accuracy. Many coaching institutes and online education platforms have made previous years' papers freely available for download, allowing students to time themselves and simulate actual exam conditions.

It is strongly recommended that aspirants attempt one full-length mock test per day to strengthen their grasp on topics and identify mistakes.

Meanwhile, as per ETNow, the NEET UG 2025 admit card is expected to be released by May 1 on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and access the downloadable PDF. The hall ticket will include essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam centre address, and shift timings.

Here’s a step-by-step reminder to download your NEET UG hall ticket:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the hall ticket link

Enter your login credentials

Download and save the PDF

Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre

With just a few weeks to go, the focus should be on refining exam strategy, and that starts with revisiting the past to prepare for what lies ahead.