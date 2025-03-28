Viral video shows teen girls jumping from balconies to escape hostel fire in Greater Noida

The fire was reported at around 5.25 pm, prompting a rapid response from the fire department. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey stated that the unit initiated a door-to-door search inside the building using breathing apparatus (BA) sets, navigating through thick smoke. “However, no students were found trapped, as they evacuated safely,” he said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire originated from an explosion in the compressor of an air conditioner located in a locked and unoccupied second-floor room. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control without delay.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or reports of anyone being trapped, as confirmed by Chaubey. The Times of India noted that while the flames were quickly contained, the visuals of students leaping from balconies highlight the intense fear and chaos that erupted within moments of the fire breaking out.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the exact cause of the compressor explosion. The incident has raised concerns about the safety infrastructure in private hostels, particularly in high-density student zones like Knowledge Park.