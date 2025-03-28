Unite people against anti-social elements, MLA Rizwan Arshad tells youth

Appealing to the youth to develop a scientific temper and uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit for realising 'Viksit Bharat', chairman of the Joint Legislature Committee for Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and Member of Legislative Assemble (MLA) Rizwan Arshad said peace, prosperity and progress go hand-in-hand, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the youth, who participated in a debate competition at Vikasa Soudha here on Thursday organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan (NYKS) and the Department of Youth Affairs, he said the youth should promote brotherhood and unite people against elements that divide society.

Ashok Kumar Dash, Director of NYKS, Karnataka, said 120 youngsters were selected to present their ideas from 12 nodal centres across Karnataka.

The best ideas will be discussed at the national level. Three participants will be selected to represent Karnataka in New Delhi, he added.

According to the organisers, some suggestions given by the youth are likely to be included in the Union budget or in government policies, according to the report by The New Indian Express.