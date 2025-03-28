"Too vague": Karnataka HC dismisses petition alleging irregularities, high fees in state’s nursing colleges

The Karnataka High Court, on Monday, March 24, dismissed a petition that alleged large-scale malpractices in nursing institutions across the state, citing a lack of specific details and verifiable evidence.

The petition was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Background

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), initially filed in September 2023, accused several nursing colleges in Karnataka of financial and infrastructural irregularities.

The petition was directed against multiple respondents, including the State of Karnataka, the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Higher Education Department, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru University, the Director of Medical Education, the Karnataka State Nursing Council, and the Indian Nursing Council.

The petitioner claimed that nursing institutions in Karnataka were overcharging students while failing to provide adequate infrastructure. It alleged violations of Article 21 of the Constitution, arguing that the institutions were depriving students of quality education by operating under substandard conditions.

The petition sought the following reliefs:

- A directive to the authorities to consider complaints submitted in June 2022 and July 2023 regarding fraud in nursing colleges.

- An independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lokayukta, or Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged irregularities

- A refund of illegally collected fees from students dating back to 2009

- Legal action against institutions and individuals involved in malpractice

- Cancellation of an agreement signed on July 17, 2023, between the Karnataka State Association of the Management of Nursing and Allied Health Science Institutions (KSAMNAHSI) and the Karnataka Higher Education Department, which regulated admissions and fees for BSc Nursing courses for 2023-24

Why was it dismissed?

The division bench ruled that the allegations were too general and lacked specific details to warrant judicial intervention.

The court observed that while the petitioner claimed widespread violations, the petition did not provide substantial evidence to support the request for a high-level investigation.

“The averments in the petition are too general and too vague to be countenanced for any purpose, much less to exercise the public interest jurisdiction,” the order stated.

The bench further noted that since the petitioner’s representations were still pending with the authorities, they could be considered if specific and detailed information was furnished.

Next Steps?

Despite the setback, the petitioners remain determined to pursue the issue.

Speaking to EdexLive, Mithesh Kumar Moodukonaje, Founder of NPUSPTA - National Pre University Students, Parents & Teachers Association and one petitioner in the case, stated, “We submitted a detailed case, collecting fee structures from around 100 colleges and enclosing them as annexures. Our next step will be to consult with legal experts on how to proceed further.”

He further emphasised that the issue of exorbitant fees and lack of infrastructure in nursing colleges is a serious concern that affects a large number of students in the state.