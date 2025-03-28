Sleeping on the job — This Bengaluru mattress ad might be the dream gig

As seen in the video, the display truck is fitted out like a miniature studio apartment, complete with a plush bed, air conditioning, and even a television. A message printed on the vehicle reads, “Better sleep starts here,” promoting what appears to be a cloud hybrid mattress.

The clip was originally uploaded to Instagram by the account “Bangalore Diaries”, The Indian Express reports.

The overlay text on the video cheekily reads, “My Dream Job in Bangalore”, and several Instagram users seem to agree. The video has garnered over 40,00,000 views and hundreds of amused comments.

“Unpaid internship bhi karlunga idhar sir please,” wrote one user, while another quoted 3 Idiots, saying, “Papa paise kam milenge par mai khush rahunga papa.”

The unconventional marketing idea also caught the attention of viewers who appreciated its ingenuity. “That’s the marketing technique. LIVE examples of showing the product and the benefit one getting out of it,” a commenter pointed out.

The Indian Express notes that some viewers even speculated whether the man was a part-time employee from a night shift, simply catching up on rest while promoting the product.

Whether paid or unpaid, the idea of sleeping on the job — quite literally — seems to have struck a chord with the internet.