NEET SS 2024: Strict entry rules, reporting deadlines, and what you can carry

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 29 and 30. As announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), this year’s exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) under strict protocols.

The admit cards for eligible candidates were released on March 25 on the official NBEMS website. As Medical Dialogues highlights, only those with valid admit cards will be allowed entry into the centre — and even then, only after all document checks are cleared.

Candidates must report to the ‘Reporting Counter’ at the test venue as per the time mentioned on their admit cards. Importantly, this entry point might not be the same as the main gate, so aspirants are advised to identify and familiarise themselves with the exact location in advance.

As per Medical Dialogues, the reporting counter will shut 30 minutes before the scheduled test time. Entry will be denied if a candidate arrives late, even if they are present within the premises.

Documents to carry include a printed copy of the barcoded/QR coded admit card, a photocopy of their permanent SMC/MCI/NMC registration, and one original valid government-issued photo ID.

Furthermore, friends or relatives accompanying candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination centre, nor will they be permitted to contact the candidate during the exam.

Identity verification will be conducted using barcode/QR code scanners, with details like the lab number shared either directly or via a display outside the venue. Items such as stationery, electronic devices, ornaments, wallets, and even water bottles are strictly prohibited.

Candidates requiring medical aids or scribes must carry valid documentation and prior approval from NBEMS.