Missed uploading the right photo or signature? NEET MDS 2025 gives you one last shot

Candidates eyeing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 now have one last opportunity to fix critical image errors in their application forms. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final edit window exclusively for image corrections from yesterday, March 27, until 11.55 pm on March 31.

This window allows applicants flagged for deficient images to correct specific fields: photograph, signature, and thumb impression.

As highlighted by Shiksha, NBEMS has directly emailed affected candidates regarding the necessary changes. Failure to upload corrected images in the required format and size will render their application invalid.

To make corrections, candidates must visit the official website — https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetmds — log in with their application credentials, and upload the revised images.

As per Shiksha, NBEMS has laid out strict specifications for each image:

Photograph: Taken within the last three months, in colour, on a white background. Should show full face and shoulders with a neutral expression, sized 35mm x 45mm, and under 80 KB in JPG/JPEG. The height of the head should be 70 to 80 per cent of the total height of the photograph.

Signature: Within a 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm box, signed in dark ink, clearly captured in bright lighting, avoiding shadows.

Thumb Impression: Left thumb only, placed inside a 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm box, using fresh ink for a clear horizontal print, also under 80 KB.

The NEET MDS 2025 application process ran from February 18 to March 10. A primary edit window was available from March 14 to 17. The exam is scheduled for April 19, and with the internship deadline now extended to June 30, NBEMS is expected to reopen the application window soon.