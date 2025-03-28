Madhya Pradesh students shine: Over 90% pass in Class 5 and 8 Board exams

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced the Class V and VIII board examination results for 2025, revealing an exceptional performance by students across the state. The results, declared today, March 28 at 1 pm, showcase a remarkable achievement with a 92.70% pass percentage for Class V and 90.02% pass percentage for Class VIII.

As per an India Today report, this year's results mark a substantial improvement from the previous year, where the pass percentages were 75.21% for Class V and 73.19% for Class VIII. The significant jump demonstrates the state's continued commitment to enhancing educational outcomes.

Key highlights:

Total students who appeared for exams: Over 23.7 lakh

Class V pass percentage: 92.70%

Class VIII pass percentage: 90.02%

Result declaration date: March 28, 2025

Official website for result checking: rskmp.in

Students can access their results by entering their roll number and roll code on the official website. The board will also provide detailed performance analysis and student demographic insights alongside the scorecards.

Students can apply for re-totaling if not satisfied. The re-totaling application period starts from April 3 to April 17, 2025

The minimum passing mark is 33% for both Class V and Class VIII examinations. Students who have failed in one or two subjects will be eligible for compartment examinations.