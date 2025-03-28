Madhya Pradesh school results to be announced today: What students need to know

The Madhya Pradesh Board is set to release the results for Classes V and VIII students today, Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1.00 pm. This is a big moment for over 22 lakh students who took their exams earlier this year.

The exams were held from February 24 to March 5, 2025, and involved more than 22,85,000 students across the state.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, these students were split almost evenly between Classes V and VIII, with about 11,17,000 Class V students and 11,68,000 Class VIII students participating in the examinations.

Students can check their results on the official website rskmp.in. To access their scores, they'll need to enter either their roll number or Samagra ID.

The results are being processed after a careful evaluation conducted at 322 different centres across Madhya Pradesh.

Many students and parents have been waiting anxiously for this moment, knowing that these marks represent months of hard work and preparation.

The board has worked to make the result access process as smooth as possible, ensuring that students can quickly and easily find out their academic performance. As the clock approaches 1 pm, excitement is building across the state, with students hoping for the best possible outcome.