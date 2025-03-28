Lottery day arrives: KVS Balvatika admissions draw set to unveil young learners' futures

The anticipation builds for parents across India as the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Balvatika admissions lottery prepares to reveal the educational paths of young learners today, March 28.

Originally scheduled for March 26, 2025, the draw has been rescheduled to Friday, March 28, promising a transparent selection process for Balvatika 1 and 3 admissions.

The much-awaited lottery will commence at 4 pm, with results to be immediately accessible on the official portal at https://balvatika.kvs.gov.in/. The KVS has carefully planned region-wise timing slots to ensure a smooth and organised selection process, with different regions having specific time allocations throughout the day.

Parents and guardians are advised to stay close to their devices or contact their respective schools directly to access the results promptly. The official website currently displays a clear message guiding parents about the upcoming draw, emphasising transparency and accessibility.

The admission process comes with specific age criteria for different Balvatika levels: Balvatika 1 for children aged three to four years, Balvatika 2 for four to five years, and Balvatika 3 for five to six years (as of March 31, 2025). In a commitment to inclusive education, the KVS is implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, ensuring that students admitted under the 25% reserved quota will receive fee exemptions.

Registrations for Balvatika 1 and 3 admissions closed on March 24, 2025, setting the stage for today's pivotal lottery draw. Parents are encouraged to stay informed by regularly checking the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in for the most up-to-date information.

As the clock ticks towards 4 pm, countless families await the results that will shape the early educational journey of their young ones.