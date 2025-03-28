KIIT students collaborate with University of Washington to develop sustainable business solutions for local enterprises

An 18-member delegation from the University of Washington-Bothell (UWB), currently on a 10-day visit to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), is collaborating with the management students of KIIT to analyse real-world business challenges faced by a local business community and develop sustainable solution.

Students from the KIIT School of Management are with the delegation jointly working to ensure that businesses benefit from data-backed recommendations and global best practices, making this collaboration a win-win for all stakeholders, stated a press release from the institute.

Seamless access to local data can further enhance the students' ability to provide contextualized solutions.

The success of this partnership between UWB and KIIT is a call to action for universities worldwide. It encourages higher education institutions to move beyond traditional notions of exchange programs and embrace collaborative teaching models that prioritise real-world problem-solving.

The collaboration also demonstrates KIIT’s vision towards internationalization of education as envisioned by the Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta through such types of collaborations with international universities