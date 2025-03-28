JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card: Your complete guide for a smooth examination experience

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit cards on March 29, 2025, as per the report by Financial Express.

Students who have registered for the engineering entrance exam can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To get the admit card, candidates need to use their date of birth and application number. The exam dates are set for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, with Paper 2 A (BArch) and Paper 2 B (BPlanning) scheduled for April 9, 2025. However, the NTA is considering potential changes to avoid conflicts with CBSE Class XII Board exams.

How to download the admit card:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card link Enter your date of birth and application number Download and print the admit card

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination center along with a valid photo ID. It's important to check all details carefully, including name, exam center, date, and roll number.

The exam follows a specific marking system:

Four marks for each correct answer

Minus 1 mark for incorrect answers

No marks for unanswered questions

If you have any issues or questions, you can contact the NTA:

Make sure to prepare thoroughly and follow all the guidelines provided by the NTA for a smooth examination experience.