Jamia's PhD quota shift: Muslim reservation no longer binding, sparks backlash

A recent change in Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) PhD admission policy has raised concerns over a perceived weakening of its minority reservation mandate. The amendment, issued via a notification dated November 12, 2024, now allows departments to optionally apply the 50% reservation for Muslim students, rather than mandating it.

Previously, the university’s Ordinance 9 (IX) for PhD admissions stated that “50 per cent of the seats shall be reserved for Muslim candidates.” However, the revised language now reads: “the Faculty/Department/Centre may pay due attention to JMI reservation policy adopted for admissions,” shifting the policy from binding to discretionary.

The notification was signed by Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi and approved by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif on behalf of the Academic and Executive Councils. The updated ordinance is now publicly available on Jamia’s website.

As ANI reports, university officials have not responded to calls or messages regarding the rationale behind the change.

Jamia, as a constitutionally protected minority institution under the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004, has the legal right to reserve up to 50% of its seats for Muslim students. However, the amendment now leaves it to individual departments to decide whether or not to implement the quota.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), a student group, has strongly criticised the move. Calling it a “deliberate attack on the rights of Muslim students,” AISA claims the change has already led to exclusion in recent admissions. As ANI notes, AISA cited data from the 2024–25 admissions cycle showing departments with unfilled seats despite eligible Muslim applicants.

For example, the Department of English admitted 15 non-Muslim and 12 Muslim students yet left 17 seats vacant, and the Department of Sociology admitted 11 non-Muslim and 6 Muslim students with 14 seats unfilled. Additionally, the MMAJ Academy of International Studies reported 8 vacant seats, while the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research had 5 unfilled seats. AISA accused the administration of deliberately leaving these vacancies instead of admitting eligible Muslim candidates.

The student body has demanded that the amendment be revoked, the mandatory 50% reservation restored, and an independent investigation conducted into the alleged discriminatory practices.