GATE 2025 exam scorecards are now available online

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the GATE 2025 scorecards today, March 28, 2025. If you took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year, you can now check your results.

The exam was held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and more than 10 lakh candidates participated. This is a big deal for engineering students because the GATE score is super important for getting into top master's and PhD programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other prestigious engineering colleges.

Here's how to get your scorecard:

Step 1: Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the login tab

Step 3: Enter your Enrollment ID/Email and Password

Step 4: Submit your details

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard

According to the Times of India report, the scorecard is valid for three years, which means you can use it for admissions and job applications until March 2028. Many public sector companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) use GATE scores for recruitment, so this could be your ticket to a great job.

Make sure to download your scorecard soon. The official website will have these available until May 31, 2025. If you run into any problems, visit the official site, or you can always contact IIT Roorkee directly for help.