Fraud crackdown at US Embassy: 2,000 visa slots cancelled, agents under scanner

In a major clampdown on fraudulent activity, the United States Embassy in India has cancelled nearly 2,000 visa appointments, following the misuse of its scheduling system by agents using bots and forged documents.

As highlighted by the Times of India, the embassy announced on Wednesday, March 26, that Consular Team India had identified several "bad actors" who exploited the online appointment system through automated tools and unauthorised practices. The accounts involved in these activities have now had their scheduling privileges suspended.

This action follows an internal investigation conducted by the embassy between May and August last year. According to the Times of India, the probe unearthed a network of around 30 agents operating from multiple IP addresses. These individuals were reportedly associated with visa consultancies, document facilitators, passport delivery providers and education consultants. Their tactics included submitting fake documentation to secure US visas on behalf of clients.

Indian authorities are now also involved. After being alerted by the US Embassy, Delhi Police registered a case on February 27 against several passport and visa agents.

The development comes at a time when the immigration landscape in the United States is under intense scrutiny. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, his administration has prioritised tighter border control. Thousands have already been deported for illegal entry, including those who used the so-called 'donkey route' — an irregular migration path facilitated by agents.

While the US Embassy has not specified how affected individuals can rebook, it has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward fraud. With nonimmigrant visa wait times already exceeding 400 days in some cases, this disruption has added further uncertainty for genuine applicants.

Officials are urging applicants to rely solely on official channels and avoid third-party agents promising fast-track approvals.