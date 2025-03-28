Chikkamagaluru: New City Central Library building yet to be opened to public 

The City Central Library in Chikkamagaluru, named after Sri Krishnarajendra Wadiyar, will complete 100 years on January 26, 2029. It has been quenching the thirst of knowledge of writers, literary enthusiasts, children, lecturers, college students, lawyers, researchers and aspirants preparing for competitive exams for decades.

Due to space constraints in the old building, a modern and spacious additional library was constructed over an area of 8,800 sq ft with ground floor and first floor. It was inaugurated on October 5, 2024 by distinguished guests, including MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) HD Thammaiah, Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) C T Ravi and SL Bhoje Gowda.

However, it remains closed to the public due to lack of interior furnishings and infrastructure work. It has been six months since the library's inauguration and people are anxious about its opening for general use.

The City Central Library is situated in the heart of the city, surrounded by DC's office, the City Municipal Council, District Police Superintendent's office, SBI head office, District Court, Subash Chandra Bose stadium and several government and private schools and colleges, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Librarian G Umesh said that he has requested public representatives and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary to provide funds for infrastructure work, so that a well-equipped library service can be made available to readers.