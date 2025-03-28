CBSE targets 'Dummy Schools,' implements strict attendance requirements for Class XII exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to implement stringent regulations targeting 'dummy schools,' a practice that has increasingly undermined the integrity of secondary education. In a detailed statement to PTI, a senior board official outlined a comprehensive approach to ensure students are genuinely engaged in their academic pursuits.

The proposed regulations mandate that students maintain a minimum of 75% attendance in their schools to be eligible for the Class XII board examinations. This move directly addresses a growing trend where students enroll in schools merely as a formality, focusing instead on competitive exam preparations for engineering and medical entrances.

"In case candidates are found missing from school or are found to be non-attending during surprise inspections, such candidates may not be allowed to appear for the board examination," the PTI-quoted official explained. The responsibility is explicitly placed on both students and their parents to ensure proper school attendance.

Many students have been exploiting the system by enrolling in dummy schools to solely focus on the preparation of engineering and medical entrance exams, this is particularly common in cities like Delhi, as to gain advantages in college admissions.

These schools allow students to benefit from state-specific quotas in medical and engineering colleges while providing minimal actual educational engagement.

Students who cannot meet the attendance requirements may be directed to appear for examinations through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The CBSE has carefully considered exceptions, maintaining a 25% flexibility for genuine cases such as medical emergencies, participation in national sports events, and other serious circumstances.

The proposed guidelines are set to be implemented from the 2025-2026 academic session after the issue was taken in the Governing Board Meeting of the board.

Schools found promoting the 'dummy school' culture or sponsoring non-attending students will face scrutiny under the board's affiliation and examination bylaws.

This policy reflects the CBSE's commitment to maintaining educational standards and ensuring that students receive genuine academic engagement, discouraging the practice of treating schools as mere examination centres.