Caught on CCTV, doctor-nurse fight inside Ajmer NICU triggers massive row

The incident took place around 9.30 am when resident doctor Chandra Prakash allegedly instructed a female nurse to wear a mask, citing NICU protocols. According to Medical Dialogues, when the staff did not comply, Dr Prakash approached the nursing in-charge. Things quickly escalated in the in-charge's chamber, where male nurses Suresh Chaudhary and Vinod were present.

Dr Prakash alleged that Suresh physically assaulted him with a slipper and later struck him with an iron plate, while others restrained him.

“It was an attempt to kill me… I will file a police complaint and demand the suspension of the nurse involved,” he told Bhaskar, as cited by Medical Dialogues.

However, the nursing staff presented a different version. Suresh claimed that the doctor began shouting and using abusive language, eventually slapping him in front of others. “Attempts were made to maintain peace… then it led to a physical fight,” he was quoted saying in Bhaskar, referenced by Medical Dialogues.

Both parties have filed complaints and staged protests. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) backed Dr Prakash, while the nursing staff warned of a strike if any biased action is taken.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samariya has called the incident “unfortunate” and formed a committee led by senior doctor Sanjeev Maheshwari to investigate the matter. “No one was injured… the report will be submitted soon,” he stated.