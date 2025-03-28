Calcutta University 5th semester results out: Here's how BA, BSc students can check theirs now

Calcutta University (CU), Kolkata, has officially announced the release of the 5th semester results for its undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Honours, General and Major streams.

Students who appeared for these examinations can now access and download their result PDFs directly from the official portals wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com by entering their roll number and captcha.

As reported by Jagran Josh, the result PDFs are available for immediate download. To check the results, candidates should visit either of the official websites, select their respective course, input the required details, and click on ‘Show Result’.

Additionally, CU has also released the 2nd semester results for other undergraduate courses, as noted by Jagran Josh. Direct result links have been provided for both BA and BSc courses to ensure a smooth retrieval process for the students.

For your convenience, the following direct links are available:

Established on January 24, 1857, Calcutta University is recognised as the oldest multidisciplinary university of the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asian Region, and is accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The institution currently affiliates 151 colleges and 21 institutes and centres across West Bengal, offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and specialised courses across multiple faculties including Arts, Commerce, Law, Science, Engineering and more.

