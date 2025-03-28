Big updates for MPharm hopefuls as GPAT 2025 dates, details, released

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the schedule and guidelines for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. The computer-based exam will be conducted on May 25 for candidates aiming to pursue Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes in India.

As per Telegraph India, the registration portal will go live at 3.00 pm on April 1 and remain open until 11.55 pm on April 21. Candidates will be able to apply through the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in. Applicants are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute glitches.

NBEMS has also introduced a detailed correction schedule. The first edit window is set from April 25 to April 28. A pre-final edit window, specifically for fixing deficient or incorrect images, will follow from May 2 to May 5. The final opportunity to make corrections will be between May 9 and May 11.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued on May 21. Results are expected to be declared by June 25, according to Telegraph India.

Eligibility remains unchanged — candidates must hold a Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) degree, a four-year course undertaken after Class XII. Those who entered the programme via lateral entry or hold equivalent qualifications from recognised institutions are also eligible.

Final-year students whose results will be declared before admissions commence may also apply. However, candidates with a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology or similar fields are ineligible. Importantly, there is no upper age limit.

Application fees must be paid online. General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates must pay Rs 3,500, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will pay Rs 2,500.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated via the official NBEMS site for further notifications.