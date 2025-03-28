As the wealthy flee the UK, a viral video urges everyone younger than 40 to do the same

She ends the video with a stark piece of advice: anyone under the age of 40 should consider relocating elsewhere. The post has resonated with viewers, crossing nearly a million views and sparking a cascade of comments. Many users echoed her views, sharing their own frustrations and experiences.

“I left in 2016. Switzerland is awesome, and I'm on track to be a millionaire in a year or so,” wrote one user.

Another lamented the rising costs of transport and food, saying they had given up on eating out or using trains in the UK, citing a £300 return ticket from Oxford to Cornwall as unaffordable. “Heading back to Australia this year,” they added.

As noted by NDTV, Prudishfish’s argument aligns with recent reports showing a mass outflow of high-net-worth individuals. In 2024 alone, around 10,800 millionaires left the UK, the highest figure for any country that year, barring China, according to WealthBriefing.com.

Adding to the concern, the UBS Global Wealth Report 2024 projects that Britain will lose 17% of its millionaires between 2023 and 2028 — over 5,00,000 individuals, factoring in those whose wealth includes real estate — as highlighted by NDTV.

The video has reignited discussions about the government’s controversial decision to end the resident non-domicile tax status and whether it could accelerate this trend further.