VIRAL: MBBS exam question on "bribery" evokes various reactions from netizens... hilarious or reasonable?
A question paper from Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University sparked various reactions after an exam question from the MBBS Third Professional Part II, General Surgery exam, went viral. The question was, “Can doctors accept gifts from the pharmaceutical industry? Explain your choice.”
The question, part of a short notes section, was shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, and has garnered over 23,000 views.
The inclusion of this ethics-based question, users argued, is from the AETCOM (Attitude, Ethics, and Communication) module in medical education. But the question has led to divided opinions.
A user, underscoring its importance, said that such ethical questions are usually posed in interviews and may not necessarily be relevant for written examinations.
Many expressed that such questions allow a leeway for students to score some marks, while others said that this could undermine the focus on essential medical knowledge.
One user wrote, "But yes, do we really need this as an exam question? Or even part of syllabus? What next? "Will the quality of your time spent with patient depend on the professional fees?"