SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025: Here’s when to expect it, and how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Examination 2025 very soon. Candidates who appeared for the prelims will be able to view and download their scorecards on SBI’s official website — sbi.co.in — and also through the dedicated careers portal: sbi.co.in/web/careers, as noted by Hindustan Times.

SBI’s official careers page has already dropped a key update. It reads: “Tentative dates of Main Exam is 10.04.2025 and 12.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.”

This suggests that once the results are out, qualified candidates will immediately gain access to their call letters for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025.

The prelims — conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1 — assessed candidates on three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam carried a total of 100 marks, and wrong answers attracted a penalty of one-fourth mark.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate across India. Registrations for the exam opened on December 17 and closed on January 7.

To check their results, candidates need to:

Visit sbi.co.in Click on the ‘Careers’ section Find the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link Log in with credentials View and download the result Save a printout for future reference

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, further updates will follow on the official site — candidates are advised to keep checking for announcements.