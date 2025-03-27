NEHU Teachers Association rejects pro-VC appointments, calls for legally appointed acting VC

Amid a leadership crisis at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has rejected the appointments of Pro Vice-Chancellors (Pro-VCs) by VC Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, and reiterated its demand for a legally appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC).
This comes as Prof Sherwin M Sungoh, who assumed office as Pro-VC on March 21, announced that she will discharge the duties of the VC in the absence of Prof Shukla.
Prof Sungoh, in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 26, urged all stakeholders to cooperate in stabilising the university. She cited NEHU Statutes to justify her role as Acting VC, emphasising that her appointment was in response to directives from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and requests from state government officials.
However, NEHUTA has strongly opposed this move, maintaining that the appointments of both Prof Sungoh (Shillong campus) and Prof Familine K Marak (Tura campus) were illegitimate.
The association argues that the Executive Council (EC) meeting where their appointments were discussed lacked quorum, rendering the decision void, it said in a press release.
Furthermore, it contends that Prof Shukla, who made these appointments while on leave, failed to adhere to NEHU Statutes.
NEHU has been without a functioning VC since March 6, 2025, as Prof Shukla has not resumed duty in Shillong. He has been absent for 131 consecutive days, following an extended leave that began on November 15, 2024, the press release added.
NEHUTA emphasised that the pending Inquiry Committee report on Prof Shukla’s conduct should be made public and action should be taken accordingly.
NEHUTA insists that the rightful Acting VC should be appointed based on seniority and has urged Prof Sungoh to step down, citing the association’s earlier rejection of her appointment in November 2024. Instead, they have called for Prof Sungoh to assume the Acting VC role only under fresh legal procedures and proper approval.
The crisis at NEHU has disrupted academic, financial, and administrative matters.
While routine operations have continued under statutory officers, critical decisions remain pending.
The MoE, recognising the urgency, contacted Prof Sungoh on March 20 and 21, urging her to assume charge to ensure stability.