NEET countdown begins in Mangaluru as 9,080 candidates gear up for May 4 exam

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) set to take place on May 4, officials in Dakshina Kannada are stepping up preparations to ensure a smooth and secure exam experience for candidates.

A district-level planning meeting was recently convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to finalise arrangements.

As per Udayavani, 9,080 students have registered to appear for NEET-UG in the Dakshina Kannada district alone. To accommodate them, 21 exam centres have been designated, all within government and aided colleges.

Dr Anand K, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat, stated that the centres would be equipped with CCTV cameras and adequate seating arrangements. He instructed officials to prepare comprehensive lists of venues and ensure logistical readiness ahead of the exam day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr G Santosh Kumar further emphasised that stringent security protocols would be enforced. These include candidate verification measures and coordination between departments to maintain discipline and prevent malpractice.

The meeting was attended by officials from multiple departments, signalling a coordinated administrative effort in line with guidelines from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG for admission into undergraduate medical and dental programmes across India.

As Udayavani reports, this push for seamless execution comes amid rising pressure on local administrations across the country to ensure fair and disruption-free conduct of the high-stakes entrance test.