Haveri District Collector serves meals to school children; inquires about distribution of milk, eggs

Haveri District Collector (DC) Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar visited the Anganwadi center and the government higher primary school in Hire Lingadahalli village of Haveri taluk on Tuesday, March 26, and inspected them.

The DC himself served food to the school children and collected information from the children about the distribution of milk and eggs as per the rules in the school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"A good atmosphere should be created in Anganwadi centers and Anganwadi facilities should reach all children. The number of children coming to Anganwadi should increase. Malnutrition should be prevented by providing supplementary nutritious food to children," said the DC.

Later, he visited the government higher primary school and said that children should get good quality education in government schools.

In schools with a shortage of teachers, guest teachers should be appointed as per the government guidelines, and students should be given good education. He told the teachers that all government schemes should reach the students.

In more news...

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Tamil Nadu has directed lecturers of the District Institute of Teacher Education (DIET) to carry out inspections at government schools periodically in beginning of the next academic year.

Following this, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to monitor lecturer inspections, due to complaints that lecturers are not visiting schools, stated a report by The New Indian Express.