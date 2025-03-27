Goa HSSC 2025: Girls take the lead again as GBSHSE declares Class XII results

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class XII Board Examinations today, March 27. Students from the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can now view their results online.

To check their marks, students must visit either of the two official portals — gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net — and enter their login credentials, including their Roll Number and Date of Birth, as noted by Hindustan Times.

This year’s board exams were conducted from February 10 to March 1. A total of 17,686 regular students appeared for the HSSC exams in Goa, according to data released by the board. Of these, 8,462 are boys while 9,224 are girls — a continued trend of higher female participation.

In addition to the regular candidates, 138 fresh private candidates and 24 exempted private candidates also sat for the exam. As reported by Hindustan Times, candidates are advised to keep a printout of their result for future academic processes.

For those unsure about how to navigate the result portal, GBSHSE has laid out clear steps:

Go to the official site at gbshse.in. Click on the link for “Goa HSSC Result 2025”. Log in using your Roll Number and Date of Birth. View your result and verify the details. Download and print a copy for reference.

For any discrepancies or further updates, students are encouraged to refer to the official website.