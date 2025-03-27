GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee reveals AIR 1 toppers for each subject

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the list of top rankers in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, sorted by subject. The All India Rank (AIR) 1 holders for each paper can now be accessed at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, as reported by The Indian Express.

GATE 2025 was conducted between February 1 and 16 at over 500 centres across the country, with an overall attendance of 77%. The results were officially declared on March 19. Candidates who appeared for any of the 29 test papers — spanning disciplines like Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, and more — can now view the list of top scorers.

As The Indian Express highlights, the GATE score is not just a gateway to postgraduate programmes but also opens recruitment opportunities in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Moreover, a valid GATE score is accepted for entry into master’s and doctoral programmes in disciplines like Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities, especially in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government bodies.

Candidates will be able to download their GATE 2025 scorecards for free between March 28 and May 31. Post this window, from June 1 to December 31, a late fee of Rs 500 per paper will be applicable.

Admissions through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal will be processed via gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. Notably, GATE 2024 had recorded a 23% rise in enrolment with 6.70 lakh registrations and 5.17 lakh actual test-takers.