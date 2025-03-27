Delhi’s BIG idea: Free NEET and CUET prep for 1.63 lakh government students

Aiming to level the playing field for medical and engineering aspirants from government schools, the Delhi government has partnered with Bharat Innovation Global Private Limited (BIG) — a joint initiative by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International and edtech company Physics Wallah — to offer free crash courses for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The initiative is expected to benefit as many as 1,63,000 students.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were officially signed on March 27 between the Delhi Directorate of Education and BIG. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood were present at the signing ceremony.

As reported by Economic Times, the initiative will provide one month of intensive online coaching to eligible students who have completed Class XII from Delhi government schools. Coaching begins on April 1 and will span 30 days, with six hours of classes scheduled daily — totalling 180 hours of instruction.

According to India TV, this move is aimed at offering quality educational support to help more students crack national-level entrance exams and gain admission into top medical colleges and central universities across India.

“More and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes,” Chief Minister Gupta said at the event.

The programme adds to Delhi’s ongoing focus on expanding academic support for underprivileged students. Education Minister Sood noted that this partnership is part of a broader push to ensure equal access to coaching and resources that are often too costly for economically disadvantaged students.