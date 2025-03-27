Delhi gov't issues strict guidelines for private schools on sale of books, uniforms, writing materials

Amid grievances of many parents and students regarding unnecessary financial burdens, the Delhi Government has issued new directives to private unaided recognised schools regarding the sale of books, writing materials, and uniforms.

The government said that the move will protect parents from unnecessary financial burdens and ensure transparency in the system, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It has often been observed that various private unaided, recognised schools were compelling students to purchase education materials, such as books, guides, ties, belts, notebooks, uniforms and bags from specific private vendors.

Parents demand that their children students should have the freedom to choose their educational supplies.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said that private schools must transparently display the list of prescribed books, educational materials and other required items in the school premises. This information must be displayed prominently on school notice boards and the official websites.

Any private school found concealing this information or misleading students and parents will face legal consequences. He also said that all schools must ensure that they display this list in a public place within the school campus. Any school failing to comply will be held accountable.

Under the powers vested in the Directorate of Education, nine key instructions have been mandated for all private unaided recognized schools in Delhi.

These include parents must not be forced to buy from specific vendors or school-appointed suppliers, uploading the list of books and uniform specifications on their official website before the academic session begins and schools and principals must also ensure that students and parents are not pressured to purchase extra study materials beyond the prescribed curriculum.

The Directorate of Education will closely monitor adherence to these guidelines and take strict action against violations.Parents and stakeholders concerned have been requested to report any violations to the Nodal Officer, Deputy Director of Education (PSB), via email at ddeact1@gmail.com or through the helpline number 9818154069.

The government directives said that failing to adhere to the guidelines would be considered a violation of the Delhi School Education Act and appropriate action under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against such malpractices will also be taken up, according to the report by The New Indian Express.