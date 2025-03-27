Bengaluru college students stage dramatic fight and leave teacher stunned before emotional send-off

The video, posted by Instagram user Monsy, opens with a tense scene: two students appear to be in the middle of a heated argument. Their teacher, visibly concerned, steps in to mediate and tries to get to the bottom of the dispute.

But just as the tension peaks, the entire class breaks into applause, revealing the ‘fight’ to be a setup. What follows is celebration; a cake is brought in, cheers erupt, and in a touching end to the video, the teacher is seen nibbling on a chocolate nameplate.

Described by viewers as “sweet” and “wholesome”, the video has triggered a wave of nostalgia among many, recalling their own college memories. Free Press Journal also highlighted how the video’s caption — “Last day of college for the students had to be dramatic” — struck a relatable chord with thousands.

The comments section is brimming with admiration. “Sir is a real pookie,” one user wrote. Another added, “Such a calm polite man... now we know why he's you'll favourite.”

A third simply said, “The best class and professor.” While the teacher's full name isn’t confirmed, a comment reads, “Rajveer Sir fans drop a comment!”, offering a possible clue.